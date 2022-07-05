Princes Town man, 32, jailed for robbing man, 80, of cigarettes

News

A Princes Town man was sentenced to four months’ jail for robbing an 80-year-old man at knifepoint of three cigarettes.

On Monday, Wendell Ragoo, 32, of Charlotte Street, faced Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine and pleaded guilty.

PC Charles of the Princes Town municipal police station charged him with robbery with aggravation, and Sgt Narine prosecuted.

The court heard that Charles and his colleagues were on patrol along High Street, Princes Town, near Payless ShoeSource on Sunday around 8 am.

They saw Ragoo brandishing a knife at the roadside. He was attempting to assault an elderly man, later identified as Tajmol Hosein, of Fifth Company in Moruga.

The officers stopped to investigate and Hosein told them the accused robbed him of the cigarettes and demanded he handed over all his money.

The police arrested Ragoo after searching and finding the stolen cigarettes.

The police also seized the knife.