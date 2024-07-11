Princes Town firefighters relocated from unsafe station

News

FIREFIGHTERS attached to the Princes Town fire station have been spread among two other stations after safety concerns grow over their dilapidated quarters.

Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo told Newsday the officers would be split between the Rio Claro and Penal fire stations, and their appliances stationed at the latter. These locations, he said, were chosen to ensure they would be able to service the Princes Town area and environs.

Fire Service Association president Keone Guy described this decision as “reasonable.” He told Newsday the Princes Town fire station has been neglected for too long, leading to its dilapidation and rodent infestation.

Furthermore, he said the chain of command and the Ministry of National Security were aware of the situation since December 2023.

“Seven months ago the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) was invited to the station to conduct an inspection by the association and there they identified 26 deficiencies and gave the Ministry of National Security 21 days to address them.”

Guy said these issues were never addressed and if OSHA returned to the site, it would find even more deficiencies.

“We are extremely concerned for the officers’ health and safety. We are concerned for the health and safety of their families and any visitor to this station.”

He said this is why officers attached to the station now refused to use it. On July 11 they threatened to abandon work over the conditions. Bristo said the station was one of three in south Trinidad listed for reconstruction and has been part of the service’s redevelopment programme since 2013. The others are the Rio Claro and Siparia fire stations.

“With the completion of Point Fortin station, Princes Town and Rio Claro have been brought up on the priority list to be addressed, but there is a process.”

He said earlier this year he engaged the Ministry of Works and Transport for its input and held a meeting with the ministry last week. He said site visits were planned for next week to all three stations in the Southern Division.

“Once the Ministry of Works sees the stations and they make their recommendations, then we can advance the projects.

“These are big-ticket items. We have to follow the process.”

In a release, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath said he stood in solidarity with the officers. Padarath said the station is in dire need of upgrading and lamented that, as at many other stations, officers operate without the necessary breathing apparatus and protective gear.

He called for Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds to intervene immediately.