Princes Town doubles vendors robbed

News

File photo

Two women, ages 51 and 21, who sell doubles at High Street in Princes Town, were robbed at gunpoint at their home on Friday.

One of the victims owns Kissoon’s Doubles and the other works as a cashier.

The police said at around 11.30 am on Friday, they had just returned to their home in Princes Town, where three men accosted them during a robbery.

The women had earlier sold doubles.

Two men were armed with cutlasses and the other had a gun, police said.

The bandits snatched the businesswoman’s gold chain worth $2,000 and $2,500 cash, representing her day’s sales.

The bandits also took the cashier’s gold chain worth $4,500.

They fled in a getaway car, a silver Nissan Wingroad wagon.

The police were alerted, and WPC Blackman and other police from the Princes Town CID responded.

However, the bandits had already left.

The gunman wore a long blue sleeve coverall, a black mask covering his head and face area, and a dark-coloured hat.

One of the men with the cutlass was wearing a blue long-sleeve coverall and a red jersey covering his head and face. The other was wearing a white long-sleeved jersey, a blue coverall pants, with a white jersey covering his head and face.

WPC Blackman is leading the investigations.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Princes Town police station at 655-2231 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.