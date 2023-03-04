Princes Town Corporation worker charged with 2 counts of larceny servant

News

A Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) checker was granted $50,000 surety bail charged with two counts of larceny servant, which allegedly amounted to $20,937.

A justice of the peace (JP) granted the bail on Thursday when Joseph Rajkumar, 43, of Esperanza in California, Couva, faced him charged with one count of larceny by a clerk /servant in the sum of $16,374 and one count of larceny/ by a clerk/servant in the sum of $4,563.

On Friday, a police statement said JP Babootee ordered that Rajkumar appear before a Princes Town magistrate on April 19.

It is alleged that the PTRC worker stole quantities of concrete blocks, BRC wire, and steel from the corporation.

Initial investigations were led by ASP Guzman of the Princes Town municipal police, and the case was handed over to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).

ACIB conducted extensive inquiries between May 2022 and February.

Snr Supt Andy Teewarie and Supt Wayne Abbott supervised the investigations which acting ASP Bryon Daniel led.

It also included W/Insp Mc Millan-Mohammed, Insp Dick, Sgt Codrington, Cpls Emrith and Ramkumar, PCs Edwards and Pitt and WPC Loney-Phillip.

On Wednesday, the police arrested the accused at his home.

Acting Cpl Ramkumar of the ACIB laid the charge.