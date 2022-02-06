Chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine has called on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to release funding to the Princes Town Regional Corporation to repair a number of landslips in the region.

In a statement on Saturday, Roopnarine provided a list of the 29 landslips in need of work and the cost to repair them, amounting to $28.7 million.

“Residents of Lengua, 5th Company, St. Julien, New Grant, Tableland, Moruga, Hindustan and Williamsville are in danger of being stranded since these roadways can collapse at any time,” the release said.

“The chairman is pleading with the Minister of Finance to release the necessary funding so that the repair works to the landslips can be completed in a timely manner. The chairman would also like to believe that money is not an issue at this time if millions can be released for Carnival during a pandemic, money can be released for important issues such as repairs to roadways and landslips,” it added.

The post Princes Town corporation wants $28.7m to repair landslips appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.