Princes Town cops probe storebreaking, larceny

News

Princes Town police station. – File photo

Princes Town police are searching for the thief or thieves who broke into and burgled an electronics store between June 23 and early June 24.

The victim, 48, the owner of Ravartec Electronics at Petit Café Road, Princes Town, locked up the business around 11.30 am on June 23 and left.

His home and business are on the same compound.

Later that day, he went to sleep. At around 4 am on June 24, he was awakened by a noise and discovered the front of his business, which was burglar-proofed, had been pried open.

The glass front door had also been smashed.

Several cellphones and electronic tablets were missing. Their value is yet to be determined.

He made a report to Princes Town police and PCs Boochoon, Sooknanan and Bhagwandeen visited and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

PC Boochoon is investigating.