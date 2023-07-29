Princes Town boy, 4, assaulted in robbery with violence

News

Princes Town CID police are investigating a report of a robbery with violence involving a 41-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy.

The victims were assaulted during the ordeal at her business place and home at Iere Village around midday on Thursday.

The woman is the proprietor of a minimart and chicken depot at the front of her home.

Police said she was in the minimart where two men purporting to be customers approached her. Both were wearing face masks, and one had a gun.

They announced a robbery and dragged her to the cashing area. They forced her to lie on her stomach and tied her hands with twine.

The suspects then removed the jewellery she was wearing, including five gold beras, three gold rings, and a gold chain. They also stole a cell phone and other valuables.

The bandits stole $1,200 from the cash register which represented the day’s sales.

The two then forced her into her home at the back of the business, where they saw and approached the boy.

They dragged the child through the house and assaulted him.

The men stole an undisclosed sum of cash from the proprietor’s purse, which was in the living room area.

At the same time, relatives stopped by and called out to the family.

The bandits ran and entered the getaway silver Nissan Tiida car (registration PCW 2297) that another accomplice drove.

The car drove off along the Naparima Mayaro Road.

A report was made to the Princes Town CID, and Sgt Nanan and other police responded and gathered evidence.

PCs Sooknanan and Boodram of CSI also visited.

The police searched for the men without success.

Both suspects were of African descent and dark brown complexion.

One was medium built, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, and wore a white long-sleeved dress shirt, a white jersey below, a black long pants.

The other was slim built, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and wore a grey t-shirt and black long pants.

The description of the driver is not yet known.

PC Harripersad is leading investigations.