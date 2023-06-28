Princes Town bartender held up, robbed

News

A Venezuelan woman who works as a bartender at a bar in Princes Town was robbed by two men on Monday night.

The victim, Maria Gonzales, 24, who lives at Princes Town, was working at Three Palms Bar when two men entered and announced a hold-up.

They robbed Gonzales of an iPhone 12 PRO valued at $8,000, a UNHCR card, a TT work permit, TT$1,200, US$100, CAN$100, ten Peruviansoles, a gold chain with a heart pendant and an undisclosed sum of cash from the register.

The armed men, both of African descent, covered their faces with bandanas. The men, one dressed in blue jeans,blue-and-white T-shirt and grey hat, and the other wearing ablue three-quarter jeans, white belt and dark coloured long T-shirt, then escaped on foot, heading north along Buen Intento Road.

Acting Cpl Ramnanan and other officers responded and searched for the suspects without success. They are viewing CCTV footage to try to identify the men.

CSI officers who also visited the scene found one extended magazine with five rounds of 9mm ammunition and one bag with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Investigations are continuing.