Prince Charles to attend CHOGM in Rwanda

News

Britain’s Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, right, shakes hands with British singer-songwriter Emeli Sande at the annual Commonwealth Day Reception which traditionally takes place on Commonwealth Day at Marlborough House, the home of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, Monday. AP PHOTO –

PRINCE Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will represent Queen Elizabeth II at this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda in June.

This announcement was made in a statement issued by Clarence House on Monday. The CHOGM is the meeting of the heads of government of the 54 member states which comprise the Commonwealth of nations ( the United Kingdom, its current and former colonies).

Trinidad and Tobago hosted the CHOGM in November 2009.

In the statement, Prince Charles said, “As the world works to recover from the covid19 pandemic, and in this Jubilee year, it is more important than ever that the countries of the Commonwealth come together.”

He added, “As a family of some 2.6 billion people from fifty-four nations across six continents, the Commonwealth represents a rich diversity of traditions, experience and talents which can help to build a more equal, sustainable and prosperous future.”

The CHOGM was scheduled to be held in Rwanda in 2020 but was postponed owing to the covid19 pandemic.