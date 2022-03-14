Prince Charles launches climate action scholarships

News

Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave after the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday. AP PHOTO –

PRINCE Charles launched the climate action scholarships on Monday. According to a statement issued by the British High Commission, the scholarships are a collaboration between the Prince and the the Universities of Cambridge, Toronto, Melbourne, McMaster and Montreal to support students from small island nations to address climate change..

The scholarships were launched on Monday to coincide with Commonwealth Day and recognise the disproportionate effects of climate change on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), many of which are part of the Commonwealth.

The scholarships are spearheaded by the Prince of Wales and will support students on courses that engage with sustainability, helping them develop their existing skills and knowledge to address the effects of climate change in the countries they come from.

They follow on from the Prince’s support of students from St Vincent and the Grenadines after the La Soufriere volcanic eruption on in April 2021. As a result of discussions between the Prince and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David welcomed 37 students from St Vincent and the Grenadines.