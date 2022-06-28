Prime Minister returns home on Thursday

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

THE Prime Minister is due to return home on Thursday following his extended visit to the United States, first to attend the 8th Summit of the Americas, and then to undergo his annual physical.

Confirmation of Dr Rowley’s impending return was contained in a post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page at 9 pm on Tuesday.

The post said Rowley had completed his final medical consultation in Los Angeles earlier on Tuesday. His medical test results were all favourable, the post said. It did not state what time he would return home on Thursday.

The battery of tests performed on the Prime Minister included cardiac and prostate analysis.

He left Trinidad on Monday June 6 to attend the summit hosted by US President Joseph Biden and then stayed in the US, after the four-day summit ended, in order to undergo his medical tests.

In his absence, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has been acting as Prime Minister.