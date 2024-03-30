Prime Minister: Reach out to God for Easter

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley – File photo

“Today is a glorious day to return to God and reaffirm the Almighty in your life. Call out to him, by whatever name you may know – just reach out to God.”

The Prime Minister made the statement in his Easter message to Trinidad and Tobago.

He said Easter is a glorious period for the Christian community, which on Holy Thursday recounted Christ’s Last Supper, his agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, his betrayal, and abandonment, then his trial, humiliation, and crucifixion on Good Friday.

“Today is his resurrection, which Christians celebrate as His return to remind his disciples to spread His word throughout the land.”

Rowley said “Doubting Thomas” is a significant part of this narrative. Thomas, an apostle of Christ, refused to accept the account of the other ten apostles that Christ had risen until he saw and placed his fingers in the wounds of Christ.

“Thomas’ scepticism has been carried throughout the ages and is so relevant in our lives today. He represents the many among us, who refuse to accept the impotence of us humans in the face of the mysteries of God.”

The Prime Minister said man has created a modern world, and “in it, he can trace the advances made in technology, economics, politics, the sciences, the workplace, fashion, the arts and a new consciousness in how we think and feel.

“In short, modernity has brought both radical changes, yet radical uncertainties to our lives. Some maintain that the ongoing creation of scientific evidence is the new authority; it has given man mastery of himself, over nature, and maybe, ultimately, over death. Some say that we are moving to a state when God will be replaced with algorithms.”

He said the downside to this modern state of affairs was certain “diseases” and emotional costs, despite an improved quality of life.

“We can sense the separation among us. Many among us feel alienated; they live close to us, yet remain separate, unknown, indifferent and strangers in our neighbourhoods, our workplace, the market, and the church.

“Urban living has meant the loss of a sense of community living. Many people just exist – living lonely and alone lives, without friendly connections, carrying daily empty feelings, adrift in a spinning secular world. At the same time, there are reports of a decline in church attendance and organised worship.

“But prayer and divine worship have been part of man’s emotional health, and historical existence. We all need to recognise the limitations of our humanity and undertake our personal spiritual journey. Today, Glorious Easter Sunday, regardless of where you sit, is a great day to start your inner journey.”

The Prime Minister said the government, his family and himself, as Prime Minister, extend greetings to the Christian community, adding their voices to that exaltation that Jesus Christ has risen, which is shared by millions of Christians across the world.