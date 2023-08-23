Prime Minister back from Barbados

News

File photo – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Prime Minister has returned home from his vacation in Barbados, according to a brief statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

A statement released on August 17 said Rowley was travelling to Barbados that day “for a private trip.”

Rowley first disclosed he was taking this trip during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on August 10.

He left Trinidad and Tobago three days after the local government elections, which ended in a 7 7 tie between the PNM and UNC.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert acted as prime minister while Rowley was away.

A statement issued by the Office of the President on August 17 said President Christine Kangaloo had also left TT for a short vacation. Kangaloo is due to return home on Thursday.

Senate President Nigel De Freitas has been acting as president during her absence.