Prime Minister, Ali hold talks in Suriname

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks with Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali at the Caricom Agri Investment Forum and Expo in Guyana in May. Food security is among the issues to be addressed at the Caricom summit in Suriname. Photo courtesy Office of the Prime Minister

THE Prime Minister and Guyana President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali held bilateral discussions in Suriname on Sunday, shortly before the opening ceremony of the 43rd regular Caricom heads of government meeting there.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said the talks between Dr Rowley and Ali focused on food security and energy cooperation that will benefit both countries and the wider Caricom region.

They also had discussions on a recently signed memorandum of understanding between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana on agricultural matters.

Rowley joined his other Caricom colleagues in a separate meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is in Suriname to attend the Caricom heads meeting.

Those discussions focused on climate change and energy security.

Rowley left TT for Suriname on Sunday. The Caricom meeting ends on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley returns.