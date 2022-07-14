Priest: Kimberly lived a good life – Gasparillo fire victim, 16, laid to rest

News

Tears flow as family and mourners bid farewell to Kimberly Chattergoon on Wednesday at the Sacred Heart R.C Church in Gasparillo. – Marvin Hamilton

RELATIVES of Kimberly Chattergoon, 16, were inconsolable during her funeral at the Sacred Heart RC Church in Gasparillo on Wednesday.

Kimberly was severely burned in the fire at her family’s Caratal Road home, Gasparillo on June 25.

Three of her family members died in the fire.

They were her grandmother, Evelina Miller, 74, her five-year-old granddaughter, Amy Chattergoon, and Tender Grant, 22, the pregnant girlfriend of her grandson Tre Chattergoon.

They were burnt beyond recognition. Grant was six months pregnant.

Kimberly died from her injuries at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) on June 28.

An autopsy on June 30 at the SFGH’s mortuary found Kimberly died from carbon monoxide poisoning and multiple organ failure. She was a student of the of the Southern Academy Secondary School.

During the funeral, several of Kimberly’s relatives were unable to contain their grief and openly cried.

“Oh God, Kimberly, no!”

“No, no, no!”

“Why the baby had to die?”

“No, Kimbo, no!”

Delivering the homily at the funeral, Fr Allan Hall lamented that Kimberly was the second youngest person whose funeral he had to officiate at. The first person was a five-month old child.

He quoted lines from a Linda Ellis poem, The Dash.

The poem speaks about everything a person can experience in their life between birth and death.

In acknowledging the grief that Kimberly’s relatives and friends were experiencing because she died at such a young age and in tragic circumstances, Hall said they could take some comfort in the words of the poem.

“There is life beyond death.”

Hall said it was clear that Kimberly “had her head on straight and had a connection with God.”

He told the congregation that every one must fold up their tents (die) some time on earth.

When this happens, another tent unfolds in Heaven.

While Kimberly’s dash on earth was fleeting, Hall believed her journey continued in Heaven.

Hall said, “This is not the end of the story.”

He urged members of the congregation to reflect on Kimberly’s life and learn from it to better their own lives.

Marcia Wallis, one of Kimberly’s teachers at Southern Academy Secondary School, told the congregation that she was a model student.

Wallis said teachers can often see how their students’ family backgrounds shape them over time.

She told Kimberly’s family, their positive and nurturing influence on her character was evident.

“God will see you through this situation.”

Other relatives and friends who spoke at the service described Kimberly as free-spirited, happy and always respectful to other people.

On July 1, Miller’s son and Kimberly’s father, Louis Chattergoon, said the family hoped to have one funeral for the victims. At that time, only Kimberly’s body had been released to the family.

Once the DNA results confirm the identities of Miller, Amy and Grant, their bodies will be released.