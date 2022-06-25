Pride TT calls for meeting with government

News

RAINBOW WOMEN: Women’s Caucus of TT’s Sharon Mottley, left, and Jacqueline Cook pose for a photo during the LGBTQIA demonstration opposite the Red House on Friday to launch Pride Month activities in TT. – AYANNA KINSALE

Director of Pride TT Faye Ferdinandus says it is time government addresses the concerns the LGBTQIA community and is calling for a meeting with ministers to discuss strategies to end discrimination.

Ferdinandus made the call during a demonstration outside the Red House on Friday afternoon where she outlined the need for more inclusive discussion with the community.

Pride TT director Faye Ferdinandus speaks with the media. – AYANNA KINSALE

She said while the perception and treatment of LGBTQIA people have improved slightly over the years, a lot of work still needs to be done in promoting tolerance and equality for members of the community.

Ferdinandus noted that Pride TT has been actively trying to reach out to MPs by sending information packages and brochures to their various offices without success.

She said members of the community have contributed to society, and she is calling on politicians to consider the value of their support for upcoming elections.

Friends For Life member Christopher Plummer displays his placard during the LGBTQIA demonstration. – AYANNA KINSALE

“The first step we want to see from the government is that they reach out to us to say ‘Pride TT we hear you all, we see you all.’

“Come to a meeting, let’s discuss things. And if they don’t want to come to a meeting, the second step is to make sure and read that handbook, make sure and reach out to other organisations, talk among yourselves.

“Local government elections should be called by the end of this year.

“If you want us to vote, we’ll vote, we normally vote. If you want us to vote for you and your party, then talk to us.

Pride TT members and associates opposite the Red House on Friday as they called on ministers to discuss, with them, strategies to end discrimination against the LGBTQIA community. – AYANNA KINSALE

“In 2025 there’s general elections. We’re going to be looking very hard at who has reached out to us over the years.”

Ferdinandus said she felt political parties did not want to interact with the group for fear of losing support, but noted it was time for all public officials to recognise their value.

She also urged the public to draw their own conclusions and avoid perpetuating hate out of ignorance.

“We’ll help alleviate the fears, and a lot of the abuses is driven by the fear of the unknown, fear of and, of course we’re not saying to anybody to forget your church and forget your beliefs, what we are saying is dive into your church, dive into your beliefs and check what is really and truly being said.

“Don’t just repeat what a pastor or somebody else is saying to you.”

While packing up their placards and flags to leave, the group was confronted by street preacher Sheldon Matthews who expressed his disapproval of their lifestyle and began preaching to them.