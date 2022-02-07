PriceRunner sues Google for 2.1 billion euros

The content originally appeared on: CNN

StockholmSwedish price comparison firm PriceRunner said on Monday it was suing Alphabet-owned Google (GOOG) for about 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion), the latest firm to take legal action alleging the search giant manipulated search results.

Google in November lost an appeal against a 2.42 billion-euro fine it received in 2017 which found using its own price comparison shopping service gave the company an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

“They are still abusing the market to a very high extent and haven’t changed basically anything,” PriceRunner Chief Executive Mikael Lindahl told Reuters in an interview.

PriceRunner, which is in the process of being bought by Swedish fintech Klarna, said a lawsuit it filed in Sweden aimed to make Google pay compensation for the profit it had lost in Britain since 2008, as well as in Sweden and Denmark since 2013.

A Google spokesperson said the company would defend the lawsuit in court.

