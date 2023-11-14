Price Waterhouse Coopers celebrates three years in Guyana

News

Partners from PwC Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, in Guyana on November 6 celebrating the official opening of PwC’s permanent local office. – Koaito Grant

Price Waterhouse Coopers Guyana (PwC) celebrated its three-year physical presence in Guyana with an end-of-year cocktail event at the Pegasus Hotel, Aura Sky Lounge, on November 6.

The event reflected on PwC’s history in Guyana and announced its commitment to Guyana’s future through upskilling talents, expanding the local team and investing in local capacity. Senior government and private-sector officials, including senior minister Dr Ashni Singh, gave remarks.

In a statement sent on Tuesday, Singh said the government’s development plan hopes to encourage PwC to expand its operations there.

“I urge you to give serious consideration to ramping up your operations in Guyana. Building out a larger footprint in Guyana and building up indigenous capacity in your Guyana office to meet the needs of not only your Guyanese clients, but I anticipate that you will be servicing other regional clients out of your Guyana office.”

The release said PwC is committed to building trust in the country and solving important problems. The company plans to increase investment through talent and contribute further to Guyana’s growth and development.

CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Caribbean Frazer Lindsay assured a long-term commitment to operating in Guyana.

The managing partner of PwC Guyana, Angelique Bart, said the celebration marked ongoing work rather than the launch of a new venture. She highlighted PwC’s commitment to understanding and addressing the challenges faced by stakeholders, contributing meaningfully to the country’s growth and transferring critical knowledge and expertise to Guyanese professionals.