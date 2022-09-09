Price of war: UK and EU throw $500 billion at energy subsidies

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)The United Kingdom on Thursday confirmed plans to subsidize energy bills for households and businesses, joining other European governments in a costly race to protect their economies from freezing up this winter as Russia cuts off supplies of gas.

The UK plan could cost as much as ?150 billion ($172 billion), analysts said. Add that to recent similar announcements by Germany, Austria and other EU governments, and the region’s bill for drawing the sting of rising prices is already more than EUR500 billion ($500 billion).

Starting in October, the typical UK household will pay no more than ?2,500 ($2,880) for their energy for the next two years. The government will also support businesses, charities and public sector organizations with their energy costs for the next six months, and possibly longer.

“Because the program does not specifically target the most needy but is rather broad-based, it will be relatively expensive,” said Salomon Fiedler, an analyst at Berenberg bank.

“The support package for households may cost around ?100 billion (over 4% of UK GDP). Further measures for businesses may take the total price tag to around ?150 billion,” he added.

