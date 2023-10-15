Price of progress: La Brea businesses hit hard as highway opens

News

Idquin Moore speaks at his mini mart in La Brea. – Narissa Fraser

THE community of La Brea was often busy – a benefit of being along the main route to and from San Fernando for those living Point Fortin and environs. Scores of street vendors selling fruits and vegetables, customers stopping for a sample, and long queues at the NP service station were common sights.

But as more sections of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin open, business has slowed drastically, even driving some to relocate.

On September 3, the 4km section of the highway between Grant’s Road and Vance River opened. This cuts trips to San Fernando by 30-40 minutes.

Then, on Saturday, another section opened just before Guapo, going directly into Point Fortin at Dunlop Roundabout.

This means drivers no longer need to pass through villages like Cochrane and Gonzales to get to the heart of the borough.

On its website, Nidco lists as part of the project: a connector road towards La Brea Industrial Estate, a La Brea interchange and Southern Main Road overpass, and La Brea I/C bridge.

With the option of a faster route and a chance to avoid bad roads, many now bypass the home of the Pitch Lake.

‘A ghost town’

When Sunday Newsday visited La Brea on Thursday, there were barely any cars on the road. In fact, one woman had been trying to get a taxi to San Fernando for almost 45 minutes.

While there are La Brea/San Fernando taxis, many usually wait along the main road in hopes of getting a maxi or taxi from Point Fortin.

Calvin George, secretary of the La Brea/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association, said taxis are taking longer to fill, especially as fewer people visit the area to do business.

Secretary of the La Brea/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association Calvin George speaks to Newsday reporter Narissa Fraser. –

Business owners said they are feeling the brunt of the new development, but concluded it was “the price of progress.”

Just three days after the new highway section opened, Anthony “Cappy Clouds” Preddie moved his corn soup stall to Gonzales. He had been selling in La Brea for at least 20 years, but said apart from the height of the covid19 pandemic, he had never experienced such slow sales.

“La Brea come like a back road now, you know. Everything change up.”

Jimiyo Francis was setting up fruits and vegetables for sale at his stall. Describing himself as a “hustler,” he said he will persevere.

Gesturing to nearby empty spots where there were usually other vendors, he said the difference is evident.

“The other day, I was telling some people out here, ‘Allyuh hearing that?’ and they say, ‘Hearing what?’ and I said, ‘Exactly. Silence.'”

He added, “I really hope everybody survives this…I may not be taking it on as much, but others out there getting hit hard. I just want everybody to win.”

Other vendors said now, most of their customers are people from the area.

Operator of the NP service station Reginald Thackoordass said it was “depressing” when sales plummeted by 50 per cent. It was common to see a rush at this station daily, with lines at times extending onto the main road.

Usually filled with long lines, the NP service station in La Brea was mostly empty on Thursday. – Narissa Fraser

He said, “It has been very, very hard and we are struggling to make ends meet.

“I am clueless (about what could solve this) as a matter of fact. I don’t know, but it is definitely going to put a squeeze on every business.”

But he added, “I know all that anybody will say is that this is the price of progress.”

Employees at Harry’s Roti Shoppe said the business was still struggling to recover from the covid19 pandemic, so it is now doubly hit.

“Things changed but we have to try and get used to it,” one worker said.

Laura Soodeen sells pies, sandwiches, and barbecue, among other things. She’s been considering relocating her stalls, as her sales have dropped by at least 50 per cent and she has had to lay off staff, as she could no longer pay them.

Laura Soodeen’s food stall in La Brea. – Narissa Fraser

“It’s just me and my daughter now.

“If I were to show you my wastage (of food) over the last few weeks…It has been horrible.”

Jermel Pierre, La Brea resident and founder of the Sal Tarrae Sustainable Development Foundation, said the highway could benefit areas such as Mon Desir and Grant’s Road. But when it comes to La Brea, he said, there is no “direct connectivity.

Noting only the industrial estate has a direct link, he said there is no longer the “economic spillover,” as workers from outside La Brea no longer have to use the main road.

“I think there’s a need for some effort to be placed in the community that could spur some economic activities for businesses in the area and employment.

Usually busy, the Southern Main Road in La Brea is now almost a ghost town. – Narissa Fraser

“If not, we fear that the community is just going to be further neglected.”

But he added that the community is now also tasked with becoming more innovative so that people still want to visit.

The Pitch Lake and Carrat Shed Beach usually bring visitors.

Some residents suggested better marketing of these facilities, but for now, they see the community as a ghost town.

Guapo business owners not worried

Business owners in Guapo admitted sales would be affected, but for the most part they are unfazed.

Margaret Modeste has been selling pholourie and pies near the main road in Gonzales for over 20 years.

Margaret Modeste prepares pholourie and pies for a customer in Gonzales Village, Guapo. – Narissa Fraser

She took pride in the support she receives from her community, saying, “I not really worried.”

Gonzales can still be accessed from the newest section of the highway, via La Retreat Road.

Scott Brown, owner of Brown’s Mini Mart – a household name in the community – recalled hearing about a highway to Point Fortin being built for several years.

On whether his business will be affected, he said, “I embrace change and I’m more or less able to work with that and make adjustments.

“I (market my business) on Facebook and stuff.”

He recalled having a bike sale which he promoted on social media and “people from all over” came to buy.

But, he said, “It would have an initial drop in sales – it would.”

Some mini mart and parlour owners along the main road said they are unsure what will happen, so they will observe the first week after the new section opens.

Employees at food businesses said they definitely think fewer people will use the main road.

One roti-shop owner said, “Once you have a product that is good, people will come. And we have some of the most affordable prices in Point.”

Onwer of ABC Bakery Anslem Boatswain said this is simply: “The price of progress.

ABC Bakery in Gonzales Village, Guapo in Point Fortin. – Narissa Fraser

“It is definitely going to have an effect, but there is still so much positive from this highway.”

Rudy Marcelle, a lotto-booth operator, said more people should bring more businesses to both Guapo and La Brea that people will always need.

“We have to make people still want to come here.

“I passed La Brea just now and it was a ghost town, the place dead. Gonzales will be affected too, but not as bad, because of (the connector road).”

In Cochrane, business owners said they believe many people would still use the main road and were not concerned at all.

Jimiyo Francis at his fruit and vegetable stall in La Brea. – Narissa Fraser

President of the Point Fortin/San Fernando Taxi Drivers’ Association John David said while the $20 fare will remain, some drivers prefer to use the highway only, while others are open to continue accommodating Guapo passengers.

“Even now, passengers are asking: ‘Highway or main road?’ because of where they want to drop (off). Maxis and all doing straight Sando trips.”

The way forward

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr said he is willing to work with Guapo businesses to see how they can “appeal to people so they can continue to want to come there.

“It will have an effect on the business community,” he admitted. “However, once we upgrade that road and continue to put out the product, I think people will continue.

Harry’s Roti Shoppe in La Brea. – Narissa Fraser

“It’s a situation where we need to work with them and see what type of measures we can put in place to roll it back.”Other community activists were also upbeat.

PRO of the La Brea Village Council Renrick Campbell told Sunday Newsday several residents are drafting plans “towards creating a marketable tourism product that would get people to visit and spend in the community, through our cultural expressions, such as events, festivals and cultural shows (we’ve seen success), as by our Emancipation weekend celebrations, which saw hundreds attend.

Anthony “Cappy Clouds” Preddie moved his corn soup stall from La Brea to Gonzales Village, Guapo after slow sales. – Narissa Fraser

“La Brea is resilient and will adapt to the changes occurring around it, while effecting its own changes to our area.”

President of the Guapo Village Council Dominique Gift said she hopes there isn’t much of a negative impact on small businesses.

“And for the most part, most of the businesses (here) are supported by people from the area, and it’s still an area that’s close to the highway.”

Calls and messages to La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie went unanswered.