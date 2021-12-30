Price Club, Viewport voted supermarkets of the year

News

Price Club supermarket, winner of the Supermarket Association 2021 people’s choice supermarket of the year award, Trinidad. Photo: priceclubtt.com –

Price Club and Viewport supermarkets are the favourite for shoppers, as they topped others to win the Supermarket Association’s 2021 People’s Choice awards.

Price Club was the supermarket of the year for Trinidad, and Viewport was the top supermarket for Tobago.

Xtra Foods was selected as the People’s Choice chain of the year.

In a release, the association said it allowed the public to vote for their favourite supermarkets via interactive polling which ended midnight Tuesday.

“This captured the public imagination with voters plumping for their favourite stores given the opportunity to cast votes with their submissions recorded along with the added incentive of winning grocery vouchers by random selection.

Viewport Supermarket, the Supermarket Association 2021 people’s choice winner for supermarket of the year in Tobago. -rkets,

“We wish to congratulate the winners of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards with this novel category receiving tremendous feedback, curiosity and engagement by stores and customers alike. We wish to thank the avid and keen followers comprising the voting public for supporting your favorite brands while sharing their favorite attributes in the process.”

The association said the People’s Choice Awards will return in 2022.