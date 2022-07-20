Pretty Like ‘Toni-Ann Singh’ Gives Popcaan His First Afrobeats Chart Hit

Popcaan scores his first entry onto the Afrobeats Chart thanks to “Toni-Ann Singh.”

Leave it to Popcaan to be the dancehall deejay to break into a new market. After all, he is known for his innovative and globally popular sound. He has become the first Jamaican artist to be featured on the US Afrobeats Songs chart.

A track he is featured on is called “Toni-Ann Singh,” which is sung by popular Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy and entered the chart at No. 12. The US Afrobeats Songs chart was launched four months ago. As its name suggests, the track was inspired by former Miss Jamaica and Miss World Toni-Ann Singh and is featured on Burna Boy’s fourth major label release Love, Damini.

Popcaan and Toni-Ann Singh are rumored to be dating. In the track, he professes his undying love for her, and he also posted pictures of the two together, causing a social media uproar. His female fans especially did not take kindly to his declaration of love.

The track, released by Atlantic Records, also made its debut at No. 2 on the US World Albums chart, No. 14 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, as well as No. 2 on the UK Albums, and six in Canada, Norway, and Switzerland.

The latest Afrobeats chart takes leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers into consideration for the ranking of tracks.

Over on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers remains on top for an impressive 132nd week. The compilation album is followed by Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection, and Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy re-enters at No. 3.

Further down the chart, World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. UB40’s Labour of Love re-enters at No. 6, while Gifted by Koffee is still at seven, Bob Marley and the Wailers appear again at No. 8, and Burial Ground by Stick Figure is at No. 9, while Time Bomb by Iration rounds off the top 10.