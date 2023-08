News

File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

Operations manager of KFC Ryan Deans has been appointed vice president-designate of TGI Fridays. His appointment will come into effect on December 1.

Vice president of Starbucks and TGI Fridays Kerri Hosein-Khan will relinquish the responsibility of overseeing TGI Fridays on November 30, the day the transition period ends.