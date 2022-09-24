President’s Republic Day message: Citizens must help TT realise its potential

News

FILE PHOTO: President Paula-Mae Weekes at the ceremonial opening of the 3rd Session of the 12th Republican Parliament on September 12. –

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes says shortly after returning from Monday’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in the UK, she found herself questioning whether TT’s transition to republican status in 1976 was in name only or truly meaningful.

Weekes, in the Office of the President’s Republic Day message, said she found herself “revisiting the issue of republicanism” and asked whether the transition from an independent nation, with the queen as head of state, to a republic, headed by a president, “was more a change in nomenclature and form, than one of real and meaningful significance.”

Weekes said 2022 marked 46 years since the people of Trinidad and Tobago severed the last of the colonial strings and embraced Republican status. What were the tangible benefits, if any, of that change and have they had any salutary effect on our system of governance?”

She noted that while TT gained independent status in 1962, the queen remained its head of state, with the governor-general as her representative.

“Upon taking office, the governor-general, ministers of government, judicial officers and other office-holders pledged an oath of allegiance to Her Majesty, her heirs and successors; not to TT.

“Transferring that allegiance to the people of TT was a natural and necessary next step in our journey of self-realisation. It was felt that true independence required complete sovereignty, with an indigenous head of state, in whom, as written in the Republican Constitution, executive authority is vested.”

She said this was achieved on August 1, 1976, when the country became a republic, introducing the president, “(with a) critical function of ensuring the independence of other important public offices, for example, the chief justice, independent senators and members of commissions.”

Weekes said the president would act in his/her discretion and for others, after consultation with other holders of high office in these offices.

“Interestingly, it is debatable whether the transition to a republic has brought about any sea-change in the roles, function and responsibility of president vis-à-vis governor-general in light of the fact that TT has a non-executive presidency, notwithstanding the constitutional wording.”

Weekes said the average citizen – even after 46 years of Republican statehood – “still, when reference is made to ‘the president’, tends to think of the Guyana and US executive-type president, who is both head of state and head of government, exercises control over the cabinet and other arms of government, and is involved in the day-to-day running of the country.

However, she noted, under the TT Republican Constitution, the president does not exercise any direction or control of the government and has no constitutional or other legal power or authority over the operations of government agencies.

Weekes said for Republican status to have any meaningful significance, the people must be “willing to take up this mantle of responsibility and in order to do so effectively, citizens must be informed and educated.

“At best,” she added, “that can be a jump off point for further reading and investigation and the forming of their own reasoned opinion.

“An alert citizen can become engaged and involved in the political process, not necessarily in party politics, but by voicing and conveying concerns to elected officials, attending public consultations, creating their own platforms where none exist or are accessible, advocating for issues, and of course, voting.”

Weekes said, “(be prepared) to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty.

“Nation-building is no task for the faint-hearted and full immersion by every citizen is required if we are to fulfil our potential as a republic.

“In order for Republic Day to mean more than just another public holiday, it is critical to have enthusiastic, intelligent and sustained participation in all matters that affect us day-to-day and in the long term.

“The price of a model republic is, like that of liberty, eternal vigilance.”