President’s Office dismisses covid19 rumour

The Office of the President has dismissed rumours that President Paula-Mae Weekes was exposed to covid19 during her visit to England for the Platinum Jubilee.

The event is being held to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne. Weekes, along with a contingent from the TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra, attended from May 12-15.

On Saturday, the band performed at a private reception for the queen at Windsor Castle.

Newsday was informed that 25 or more people from the band had tested positive for the virus and Weekes was also possibly exposed.

Contacted for comment, communications adviser to the President Cheryl Lala said that information was not true. She denied Weekes was exposed to the virus, or is in quarantine.

“Her Excellency is in TT having travelled yesterday evening and came back. She is in good health and home.”

Members of the band are expected to return to Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow. They were led by Col Keston Charles.

TT Defence Force communications officer Sherron Manswell could not confirm or deny the information about band members being covid-positive. He said he was aware of the rumour and had enquired about it. Newsday was asked to call back in two hours for confirmation and an official response.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds could not be reached for comment.