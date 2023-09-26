President’s House omits award recipient

News

Ray Funk

An error in listing the names of recipients at the national awards presented at President’s House on Republic Day resulted in one recipient – Ray Funk – not being listed.

Funk, a retired American judge, was recognised for his work in culture and the arts. He has done extensive research into TT culture, including pan, calypso and film.

He, along with several other notable people in the development of Trinidad and Tobago, including Ainsworth Mohammed, the late Dr Calvin Inalsingh, George Leacock and Newsday columnist Dr Radica Mahase, were awarded the Chaconia silver medal.

Funk was mentioned during the ceremony, aired live on local television. The announcer said Funk was unable to attend.

But he was not among the recipients in the list sent to the media.

One person argued that he was not a TT national and as such was not deserving of an award.

However, the Office of the President’s in sharing the requirements for awards, confirms his eligibility.

“The Hummingbird Medal may be awarded to any person, citizen as well as non-citizens, who has performed long and meritorious service to TT tending to promote the national welfare or strengthen the community spirit,” it says.

Funk visits TT often, and writes for Newsday on rediscovered aspects of TT culture.