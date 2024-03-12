President visits schools in Central Trinidad

News

President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia. – File photo by Roger Jacob

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia, SC, visited four schools in Central Trinidad on March 6.

A statement issued by the Office of the President said, they first visited Preysal Secondary School. After speaking with the five form-one students, they distributed binders to each student.

The entire school then assembled in the auditorium where Kangaloo and Garcia were treated to performances by talented students.

The next stop was Preysal Government Primary School.

Here, the President and her husband chatted with 35 standard-five students who each received reusable water bottles. They then toured the rest of the school greeting students and teachers in their classrooms and being serenaded by a nine-year-old tassa drummer, a keyboardist, also nine years old and a five-year-old pannist.

Upper Carapichaima Presbyterian Primary School was the third school Kangaloo and Garcia visited.

Here, they chatted with the 22 standard-five students who also received water bottles. After which the 212-member school assembled and put on some cultural performances.

Last stop on the tour was Freeport Presbyterian Primary School.

The President and her husband met there with two standard-five classes, presenting each student with reusable water bottles.

The school choir and recorder ensemble then serenaded the couple as all 291 students and 16 staff members looked on.