President tells students: Make teachers part of your family

News

Students of the San Fernando TML Primary School at its graduation ceremony at the Achievor’s Banquet Hall, South Trunk Road, San Fernando on Thursday. – Roger Jacob

Speaking about the importance of family, the President Christine Kangaloo warned students about peer pressure from “friends” and social media as they transition from primary to secondary school.

Kangaloo delivered the feature address at the San Fernando TML primary school graduation ceremony held at Achievor’s Banquet Hall, at Duncan Village, San Fernando. The theme was “All that I can be.”

She said she was “extremely happy” to be there because, as President, she was dedicated to reaching out to and chatting with young people.

Kangaloo said, as the students prepared to leave the school they have known for most of their life and get ready to continue their education at a new one, she wanted to “chat” about three things – “family, friends and you.”

She explained the concepts of nuclear, single-parent, and extended families.

“Today, I want us to think of our extended family not just as our parents and relatives, but as all of those adults whom children love, and who love children, and who sacrifice for children, so that children can be all that they can be.

President Christine Kangaloo accepts a token of appreciation from Wahida Mohammed-Narine, principal of the San Fernando TML Primary School at its graduation ceremony at the Achievor’s Banquet Hall, South Trunk Road, San Fernando on Thursday. – Roger Jacob

“I want us to think of our extended family as including people like our teachers. We all have our favourite teachers, we know these teachers care about us, and we like how they make us feel important and special.”

Kangaloo also suggested that students speak to their extended families – parents and other relatives at home and teachers at school – about all the things that worry and concern them.

“You might be worried about making new friends. You might be concerned about whether you fit into your new school and whether the teachers there would like you as the teachers here.”

She said she was aware children could be anxious about change – which is a powerful word – but sometimes it is difficult to experience it.

She said adults, too, had a tough time adapting to change.

“When I became President, I felt a lot of anxiety over that change in my life, too. So, being anxious about change is natural and nothing to be ashamed about.

She told the youngsters that when they felt anxious about change, they should discuss it with the family. Kangaloo encouraged them to think of her as family.

She said owing to her title, however, students would have to write a letter and have it delivered to her office to speak with her.

“It might not be practical all the time for you and me to discuss these things together. That’s why I suggest you discuss them with your parents and relatives and your special teachers, instead.

“It is important not to keep your feelings bottled up inside you. It is important that you speak them out in words. Believe me when I tell you that the adults in your extended family all have a lot of experience dealing with anxieties brought on by changes.”

Students of the San Fernando TML Primary School at its graduation ceremony at the Achievor’s Banquet Hall, South Trunk Road, San Fernando on Thursday. – Roger Jacob

On friends, she said everyone had them, adding that it was always a good idea for children to let their extended families know who their friends were. The President also encouraged students to listen to their family’s advice about their friends.

“You will find that you can avoid making some really bad mistakes if you discuss your decisions with your family before you make them.

“Even if you think you’ve already made a really bad mistake, you should still discuss it with your extended family. You will be surprised that your extended family will still love you when you make mistakes.”

Kangaloo said she, too, has made mistakes.

“Yes, even Presidents make mistakes. I have found that when I don’t lock them out, my extended family is a great source of support and encouragement. I am sure that you will find the same thing, too.”

Students of the San Fernando TML Primary School at its graduation ceremony at the Achievor’s Banquet Hall, South Trunk Road, San Fernando on Thursday. – Roger Jacob

Focusing on each student, Kangaloo said she, the school and the country wanted them to be all they could be.

“I am talking about you deciding for yourself what kind of human being you want to be. Do you want to be a kind and brave person, who shares what he has with others and gives generously to his friends, and who participates in school activities?

“Or do you want to be a selfish and greedy person whose main focus is herself and who couldn’t be bothered when the people around her need her help?”

She said no book they could read or movie they could watch could answer such questions.

“I hope your answers are that you prefer to be kind and brave, loving and considerate, compassionate and caring, rather than being selfish, greedy, or cruel.”

“If you answer these questions that way, I promise you that you will help us adults build a better, safer, and kinder country for everyone to live in.”

Several people gave remarks, including acting Principal Wahida Mohammed-Narine and PTA president Fareeza Khan-Amin.

Students Arisa Rajan and Stefon Mohammed gave the valedictory speech. They shared their journey at the school, saying they had learned the significance of religion and the importance of God in all aspects of their lives.

They expressed gratitude to the “dedicated” staffers, including the principal, vice principal, teachers, and all the others “who have dedicated their time, effort, and knowledge to shape us into the remarkable individuals we are today.”

Rajan said, “Your unwavering guidance and encouragement have empowered us to strive for excellence and reach new heights. You have ignited the flame of curiosity within us, sparking a desire to learn and grow. You ensured we stay on course, especially during the turbulent times. I recalled the raised voice of Sir Hameed as he disciplined the students.”

President Christine Kangaloo speaks to students of the San Fernando TML Primary School at its graduation ceremony at the Achievor’s Banquet Hall, South Trunk Road, San Fernando on Thursday. – Roger Jacob

“In today’s world, many young people, especially children, and adolescents, are captivated by the notion of ‘influencers’ and mindlessly shape their lives to imitate these individuals. They do so without conducting proper research into the background of these so-called ‘role models.’

“Because of this, young minds make grave errors and irreversible mistakes that hinder their personal growth.”

Rajan and Mohammed challenged their fellow graduates to let their morals, education, parents, and positive role models be their true influencers as they craft their unique recipe for success.

Rajan quoted author Wayne Dyer who said, “You have a one-of-a-kind gift to offer this world, and you are unique in the history of creation.”

She added, “Let your uniqueness be your brand and strive to achieve the best version of yourself in all that you aspire to be. Doing so will contribute something positive and extraordinary to the world. Remember, the most you can be is all you can be.”

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell also attended the event.