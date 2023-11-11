President: See yourself as vessel of light

News

President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia, SC, light deyas at a Divali function at President’s House, St Ann’s, Port of Spain, on Thursday. – Photo courtesy Office of the President

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo is urging citizens to collectively shine a light to dispel the darkness of fear, ignorance and despair in TT.

Kangaloo made this call in her Divali message to the nation.

“Divali, with its rich traditions and pertinent lessons, presents the entire national community with the challenge and opportunity to embody its essential message in our everyday lives. That essential message is the ultimate triumph of good over evil, and of light over darkness.”

Kangaloo said Divali also teaches another powerful lesson.

“At Divali, we are also reminded of that divine light that shines within all of us, radiating outward to dispel the darkness of fear, ignorance and despair. “

She said, “This Divali, let us all view ourselves as vessels of light, on a sacred mission to impart peace, happiness and abundance to the lives of others, and let us challenge ourselves to ensure that our thoughts, words and deeds respond to the call of Divali to bringing love where there is resentment; understanding where there is confusion; and peace where there is enmity.”

Kangaloo paid homage to the local Hindu community and Hindus around the world, for the weeks of fasting and preparation they performed leading up to Sunday’s celebration of Divali.

“Today, families in households and communities will gather in their numbers to offer prayers of devotion and gratitude to Maha Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and to light deyas and prepare, consume and exchange traditional delicacies.”

Kangaloo also said Divali is one of many religious celebrations in TT which is enjoyed by people from all creeds and races.

Participation in Divali includes decorating homes and offices and the staging of pageants and exhibitions at schools and business places.

Kangaloo said, “The dedication and grandeur with which Divali celebrations are organised throughout the country, and the thought that is put into every detail, ensure that Divali’s deep and meaningful rituals and traditions are preserved and revered by people of every creed and race.”