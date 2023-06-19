President: Recommit to attain labour leaders’ vision

News

President Christine Kangaloo –

President Christine Kangaloo has called on TT to not only celebrate the labour movement’s legacy but to recommit to attaining the vision of this country’s labour leaders.

In her address on the observance of Labour Day, Kangaloo called on all parties critical to the social compact of “labour equity” to strive, in the coming year, to meet in the middle, based on a foundation of respect, understanding and appreciation of the need for a work environment that is safe, modern and conducive to productivity and innovation.

“And, in all that we do, let us put in the work, today, to ensure that we keep pace with and are responsive to the demands and changing realities of the global economy, and therefore are making ourselves ready for tomorrow. Let us put country first, above all else, as we pull together to ensure the stability and progress of our nation,” it added.

Kangaloo said Labour Day was declared a national holiday 50 years ago in 1973 and is celebrated on the anniversary of the Butler Oilfield Riots of 1937.

She added that those events brought about a significant shift in attitudes by, and to, the labour force in the country, upended the social order at the time and brought the plight of the working class to the forefront of TT’s national consciousness.

The labour movement continues to advocate for dignity, equality, fairer wages, better working conditions and job security, 50 years later, she said.

“Thanks to Mr Butler and his comrades, including giants like Adrian Cola Rienzi and Albert Maria Gomes, the labour movement today does so in a more enlightened environment, in which the importance of the efforts of the ordinary man and woman are better appreciated and are better valued.”

While a lot of progress was made in labour over the last 50 years, Kangaloo said TT still had a considerable distance to travel to achieve the vision of the labour movement’s forefathers.

She said, like labour leaders in the rest of the world, the movement would have to achieve that vision in a rapidly and constantly changing environment, affected in ways the movement’s forefathers could not see, especially in technological advancements.

Her address said, “With the advent of work-from-home and hybrid-work arrangements; virtual meetings (whose presence, hastened by the recent covid19 pandemic is now ubiquitous); and Artificial Intelligence, the labour movement will need to adapt quickly to a changed landscape in order to continue its advocacy and ensure its effectiveness.”

Kangaloo said this progress was not the sole responsibility of the labour movement but required a whole-of-country approach and called for a social compact among the state, private sector, the workforce and trade unions which represent them.

“It is not a ‘me’ endeavour. It is an ‘us’ endeavour,” her statement said.