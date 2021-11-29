President, PM in Barbados for republican inauguration

News

President Paula-Mae Weekes. Photo courtesy Office of the President.

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes and the Prime Minister are among the dignitaries in Barbados as it moves from being an independent colony to a republic.

The two left for Barbados on Monday.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley’s return.

After nearly half a millennium after the English landed on the Caribbean island and claimed it, Barbados has done away with the British monarch as its head of state.

The new head of state will be President Sandra Mason, formerly governor general.

The inaugural celebration took place at midnight on Monday with the UK’s Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, on the island for the historic transition – which took place on the 55th anniversary of Barbados’ independence.

The push for republican status was intensified by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley last year after decades of discussion.