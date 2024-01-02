President: Panday was a giant

News

Former prime minister

Basdeo Panday died on January 1.

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo praised former prime minister Basdeo Panday as a man who was larger than life.

Panday, 90, died on January 1.

In a statement on the same day, Kangaloo said she was deeply saddened by Panday’s death.

“Union leader, politician, statesman, husband and father, Mr Panday was a giant of a man who led this country with passion and compassion.”

Kangaloo extended her deepest condolences to Panday’s family, friends and all who mourn his death.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast from January 2, following the death of former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

A statement issued by the Communications Ministry on January 2 said all state and non-state agencies have been advised to fly the flag at half-mast in observance of Panday’s death.