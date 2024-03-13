President, Judiciary mourn former judge

News

Retired justice Clebert Brooks. – Photo courtesy the Office of the President

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo and the Judiciary on March 13 mourned the recent death of retired justice Clebert Brooks.

In a statement, the Judiciary said Brooks was a true pillar of justice and integrity.

Brooks was described by the Judiciary as a stalwart who upheld the principles of fairness and equality under the law.

The Judiciary said, “In the true spirit of patriotism, Mr Justice Brooks (retired) dedicated his professional career to public service, and held the distinction of being among the few attorneys who served both as Solicitor General and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).”

It added that Brooks was made senior counsel in 1979 and appointed a High Court judge in 1986.

“A distinguished son of the soil, Justice Brooks’ legacy extends beyond the courtroom, and serves as a true inspiration to many.”

In a separate statement issued by the Office of the President, Kangaloo agreed with the views of the Judiciary that during his decade of service as a judge, Brooks was a fearless advocate for the rule of law and had an unwavering commitment to justice.

Kangaloo said Brooks received the Chaconia Medal (Gold) in 2012 for his contributions in the field of law.

She joined the Judiciary in sending condolences to Brooks’ family and friends.