President congratulates NCIC on Divali Nagar staging

The Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas. 2022.10.18 – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The President has said the Divali Nagar plays a critical role in preserving and transmitting cultural knowledge and customs.

She congratulated the National Council for Indian Culture for bringing the physical festival back after two years of absence due to covid19.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday night, President Paula-Mae Weekes said she was elated to bring greetings live and in person, as the Divali Nagar has its much-anticipated return to the vibrant, open-air, cultural extravaganza for which it has become renowned.

Members of Simone’s Dance Academy perform during the finals of the dance competition at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas. 2022.10.29 – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

“I am impressed by and grateful for the efforts of the NCIC, which, for the past two years, worked tirelessly to keep the traditional practices alive, and to ensure the spirit of the Nagar remained accessible and available for public consumption, pandemic or no pandemic.

“During that period, the usual festivities were repackaged and delivered in a digital format, allowing patrons to enjoy an entertaining mix of past performances and live acts. The diligent work and commitment of the NCIC and its army of volunteers shone much-needed light in the midst of the covid19 darkness that surrounded us.”

She said while the 2020 and 2021 virtual stagings of the event were appreciated, no one could deny that nothing compared to the authentic, full-fledged Divali Nagar.

“The colourful displays, rhythmic sounds, mouthwatering cuisine and show-stopping presentations occupy a special place in the hearts of Trinbagonians, and every visit we make is etched in memory. People come to the Nagar for a variety of reasons, some religious, some secular, and everyone has a favourite element.”

This customer purchase an ornament at a booth at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas. 2022.10.18 – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

She said for some, their children would be experiencing the event for the first time.

“It is a full sensory experience, one that can’t be fully or faithfully replicated through a TV or computer screen, particularly for a first-timer.

“This dazzling city of lights is much more than a diverting family outing, it’s a medium for creating and strengthening traditions, and ensuring that our younger generations have the opportunity to learn about and honour their heritage. Through a riveting exposition of history and artistry, patrons both young and old are given a taste of the experiences of the intrepid voyagers who landed on our shores some 177 years ago, bringing with them their rituals and ways of life well in tow.

“This national showcase, the Nagar, is as much a tribute to them as it is a reaffirmation of the religious beliefs that kept them fortified and kept them going through years of difficulty.”

Weekes said the theme of this year’s Nagar, Hindu Panth, pays homage to these tenets, which have persevered and flourished to the present day.

“Today Hinduism, or as it is correctly known, the Sanatan Dharma, or eternal religion, is the second largest faith in Trinidad and Tobago, and comprises many different denominations. While the difference among the sects is apparent in social practices such as weddings, all participate in the observance of Divali, which is a core of the Nagar philosophy, where people of every creed and race join in the commemoration of Divali, celebrating the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness. Lord Rama’s triumphant return from exile bears pertinent lessons for all, enabling us to find strength in times of adversity, buoyed by the knowledge that good will always triumph over evil.”

Weekes urged people to be lights in our various spheres, infusing them with hope, tolerance, goodwill, and joy.

Sathyam Sankaran performs during the finals of the dance competition at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas. 2022.10.29 – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

“As we bask in the light of tonight’s festivities, we would all do well to be inspired and guided by the principles of Divali and search out ways to implement them in our daily lives. Let us live in love and unity.

“At moments such as these I am reminded of the richness of our multicultural heritage and of the good fortune we share in being able to participate in and enjoy it and all that it offers.”