President celebrates steelpan in Siparia

Author Elizabeth Montano, mother of soca star Machel Montano, shows President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia mementos of her son’s career during a visit to Siparia Deltones panyard, Siparia on World Steelpan Day. Montano recorded a song The Meeting Place with South African musician Hugh Masekela, before his death, and the steelband – Lincoln Holder

President Christine Kangaloo and her husband, Kerwyn Garcia, journeyed to Siparia on Friday afternoon and toured Siparia Deltones panyard, including a structure once the last stop for the train from Port of Spain.

The UN General Assembly has proclaimed August 11 World Steelpan Day, and Siparia Deltones’ executive director and arranger, Akinola Sennon, said it was a heartwarming experience to see the world recognising the pan.

He repeatedly thanked the President for the visit.

“We cannot thank Her Excellency enough for coming here…and giving us that extra push that is needed to combine with our passion. We are grateful to have her here on this auspicious day,” Sennon said.

“In her inaugural speech, she mentioned panyards as mechanisms for social mobility.”

Sennon said Siparia Deltones has a module that members can provide to the world that can be used to help keep youths, in particular, stay out of lives of crime. The module allows people to have a space that promotes love, integration, diversification, and evolution.

He said the President’s inaugural speech aligned with the Deltones’ module.

Sennon praised the hard work of many pioneers in the pan fraternity, like Anthony Williams, Bertie Marshall, Elliott “Ellie” Mannette, and Rudolph Charles. He envisioned them “smiling in their graves” as TT and the world commemorate World Steelpan Day.

President Christine Kangaloo chats with John Luke a member of the Siparia Deltones Youth Steel Orchestra during a tour of the panyard on World Steelpan Day on Friday. – Lincoln Holder

“These people toil and toil to bring steelpan where it is today. The steelpan fraternity was birthed out of struggles,” he said.

Several other members of Siparia Deltones, including communication manager Alpha Sennon, and captain George Caesar shared some of the activities that take place on the compound at Railway Road. The compound was the last stop for the train from Port of Spain.

Apart from teaching members to play the national instrument, the organisation has several outreach programmes relating to entrepreneurship, arts and craft, agriculture, upcycling of wooden pallets, and several booths like the Railway Pizza and the Machel Montano House of Soca. He estimated that about 500 people benefit from the pan and other programmes.

Kangaloo did not address the gathering but had one-on-one conversations with people, including Emmanisha Boatswain of Railway Pizza and Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, the mother of soca star Machel Montano.

Montano also heads the family’s Montanos’ Chocolate Co Ltd.

She told reporters that she worked with the Siparia Deltones on many projects, including helping them develop their own chocolate. She said Machel is also working with them on the album with the late South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela.

“I am very excited and proud of Siparia and Siparia Deltones,” she said.

The UN website says the assembly invited stakeholders to observe World Steelpan Day through activities to raise awareness of the cultural and historical significance of the steelpan and its link to sustainable development.

