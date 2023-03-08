Presentation steamroll ‘Naps’…inch closer to schools’ cricket title

Sports

Naparima College batsman Jonathan Ramnarace prepares to play a shot against Presentation College San Fernando, during the SSCL Round 7 premier division match,at Union Hall Grounds, San Fernando, on Tuesday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

PRESENTATION College San Fernando eased past crosstown rivals Naparima College by eight wickets at Union Hall Grounds in the southern city on Tuesday, to stay unbeaten after six rounds of Secondary Schools’ Cricket League premiership division matches.

‘Pres’ vice-captain Khaleem Mohammed smashed a masterful 116 runs from 54 balls and was ably assisted by Riyaad Mohammed’s match-winning knock of 63 not out, which led them to 192/2, in response to ‘Naps’ 190/9.

Both batsmen were ruthless, with Brendan Boodoo (five) and Aadi Ramsaran (two not out), and achieved the target with a whopping 24 overs to spare.

Batting first, Naparima were struggling at 54/3 before Jonathan Ramnarace (73) entered and lifted expectations. He and Fareez Ali (28) built a 73-run partnership before the latter fell caught by Ramsaran off Khaleem’s bowling.

Ali’s exit ushered in a Naparima batting collapse as the remaining six wickets fell for just 62 runs.

Presentation skipper and left-arm orthodox spinner Nickyle Jalim (2/20) led the charge with the ball while Aadian Racha (2/32), Brendan Boodoo (1/26), Khaleem (/35) and Ricardo Chase (1/37) were also among the wickets.

In their turn at the crease, Presentation openers Khaleem and Riyaad put on a batting clinic. The pair raced to 171 from 21 overs, with the skipper launching Varun Roopnarine for a maximum to bring up his first century of the season.

In his 116-run knock, Khaleem blasted six sixes and 13 fours while Riyaad lasted to the end, firing six fours in his unbeaten 90-ball knock of 63.

Khaleem was caught and bowled by Fareez Ali while Boodoo was bowled by Liam Mamchan.

The win for ‘Pres’ keeps them atop the league standings with two matches – against Vishnu Boys and St Benedict’s – remaining. If they do go on to win both matches, this would be the school’s first cricket premiership title ever.

Skipper Jalim said, “Khaleem and Riyaad today…they’ve just continued what they’ve been doing throughout the tournament. They’ve been doing the basics but at the same time, they’re destructive on top. That sets teams back.

“The bowlers did really well because the pitch was a really good batting track. We‘re excited about being unbeaten.

“But we’re keeping our minds on the final product, winning the league. We’re taking each game at a time and backing ourselves. This is my, Khaleem and Chase’s last year, so we want to enjoy the cricket.”

In other matches, second-placed Presentation College Chaguanas kept in contention as they defeated Shiva Boys’ by 78 runs at Gilbert Park in California.

‘Pres Chaguanas’ batted first and were dismissed for 212 in 48.3overs, led by Luke Ali (42), Adam Furlonge (36), Ramone Sawh (25), Rajesh Maharaj (24) and Brandon Phillip (22). Shiva Boys’ Antonio Bachoo bagged 5/43.

In reply, Shiva Boys’ found it hard to get going and were removed for 133 in 42.4 overs with Bachoo (39) top-scoring and Sachin Nandlal (28) supporting.

Topping the bowling for Presentation were Brandon Deonarine (3/24) and Ramone Sawh (2/21).

Other Results

Premiership

VISHNU BOYS’ 241 (45) – Keshan Singh 49 n.o, Aidan Lakhansingh 46, Sanjiv Balliram 38; Chris Sadanan 3/49, K Marryshow 3/40, S Harripersad 2/38 VS ST BENEDICT’S 184/8 – Jayden John 50 N.O, Chris Sadanan 42; Aaron Basant 2/17, Tyron Lee Gopaul 2/21, Aiden Lakhansingh 2/57. Vishnu Boys won by 59 runs

FATIMA 160 (35) – Joshua Davis 67, Caiden Mack 22 n.o; Qaadir Juman 4/20, Rondell Ramlogan 3/25 vs HILLVIEW 161-4 (39.1) – Joseph Mendoza 63, Rajeev Ramgoolie 51

Championship South

ASJA BOYS CHARLIEVILLE 142 (29.2) – Christian Lall 77; Ganesh Gobin 2/20, Kallis Ali 2/36 vs PRINCES TOWN WEST 147/3 (20.3) – Jaylon Ransome 90 not out; Kyle Ramesar 2/42. Princes Town won by seven wickets.

MIRACLE MINISTRIES 222/8 VS ST STEPHEN’S COLLEGE 221/8. Miracle Ministries won by two wickets.