President of the Private Childcare Providers Nisha Hoyte says there is one group of students who will be left behind as schools continue online whether they have access to devices and internet or not. That is preschoolers – children between the ages three and five.
You May Like
Preschoolers continue to be left behind as online classes continue
President of the Private Childcare Providers Nisha Hoyte says there is one group of students who will be left behind as schools continue online whether they have access to devices and internet or not. That is preschoolers – children between the ages three and five.