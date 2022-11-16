Presbyterians to mark 16 days of activism against GBV

News

The Presbyterian Church (PCTT) will observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV).

The church is seeking to develop strategic ways to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls,

Unite to End Violence is the theme being observed from November 25-December 10, with a special worship service to be held on November 20 at the Arima Presbyterian Church, starting at 4 pm. The service will also be livestreamed.

PCTT Moderator the Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan said such action will fit into the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

In a message to mark the beginning of the Advent season, Abdul-Mohan said it may be useful to make the Advent themes of hope, peace, joy, and love a reality in the lives of the most vulnerable in the community.

“When we join the rest of the world in marking 16 days of activism against GBV, we would have taken a significant step in walking the talk.”

She said studies show violence occurs in families from all walks of life and is no respecter of persons.

“It also takes place, far more often than we care to admit, among people of all racial, socio-economic, religious and educational backgrounds.

“This makes it imperative that gender-based violence becomes a priority concern for us, not only in the PCTT, but in other religious organisations and civil-society groups.”

Observing the new levels of violence against women in the home and society within recent times and especially during the pandemic, Abdul-Mohan said sadly, women, family members, and other distressed citizens seeking refuge are sometimes subjected to further physical, sexual and mental abuse.

“They are exploited by those who should be protecting them. “

In the interim, she said, “Governments over the years have been unable to adequately treat with this criminal assault against our citizenry.

“We have to guard against the tendency to so assimilate violence that we become desensitised or immune to the shock of these grievous assaults.

“The PCTT, like the rest of the population, is concerned over the increase in violent crimes and unequivocally condemns this state of affairs.”

Abdul-Mohan said while it is welcome that citizens and law enforcement are preparing to assist each other in the fight against the criminal elements in the society, some are not enthusiastic about the demand in certain quarters for arming the population. “Nevertheless, law enforcement must be given all the necessary tools and powers to do the job for which they are trained as they continue to protect and serve the citizenry. “

“There seems to be no plausible reason for these senseless acts of violence, uncontrolled anger and rage sweeping through our nation. May God bless us all as we seek to end violence in all forms,” Abdul-Mohan said.