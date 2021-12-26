Presbyterian moderator: See opportunities in covid19 interruptions

WHILE the covid19 pandemic has created a plethora of unforeseen interruptions in the daily lives of people in TT and worldwide, these interruptions create opportunities for people to improve their lives, their communities and even their country. Moderator of the Synod of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan expressed these views during her Christmas Day sermon at the Borde Narve Presbyterian Church on Saturday.

She later reiterated these views in her Christmas message to the nation.

“When was the last time, you were interrupted and the interruption became an opportunity? Perhaps your sleep was interrupted this morning when ecstatic children bounced on your bed exclaiming, ‘It is Christmas…get up! get up!’ Sleep interrupted! Or perhaps you were at your desk this past week, trying to finish up that last report and then your boss calls and insists that you add one more assignment to your list otherwise there will be no Christmas bonus for you or your family. Work and your hope to leave work early or to buy a little extra for the family…interrupted!”

Describing covid19 as a major interruption that continues to affect TT and the rest of the world, Abdul-Mohan said, “With all the losses in lives, economy, health and jobs, last year and this Christmas, will be the most remembered in this generation.”

She also commented on the debate over whether the announcement by the Prime Minister on December 18 about the no vaccine, no pay policy for public servants was an “interruption/infringement on human rights or an opportunity to protect and save lives.”

While people can become frustrated and angry about constant interruptions in their lives, including those created by the pandemic, Abdul-Mohan asked, “But what if our interruptions are in fact our opportunities?” These interruptions, she continued, could actually be invitations to give up old-fashioned styles of living and open up new unexplored areas of experiences and service.

“Instead of viewing these interruptions as things that keep us victims, as well as, keep us from our work or ministry, how would we be different if we viewed interruptions as opportunities for ministry or more meaningful service?” Quoting writer Henri Nowen, Abdul-Mohan said, “Most of the time, interruptions are just minor annoyances that temporarily distract us from what we are trying to do.”

While the scripture readings from Isaiah and Luke about the events leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ could be seen as interruptions in the lives of some people in Israel at that time, they could also be seen as opportunities to spread the good news of the Kingdom of God. Abdul-Mohan said the Bible shows Jesus had several interruptions throughout his adult life, which actually created opportunities that helped people to improve their lives.

“Jesus called fishermen from their nets and a tax collector from his office work interrupted, yes…but a lifetime opportunity to embark on a whole new path and be of greater service to humanity. Jesus spoke to the woman at the well and dealt with the local religious leaders with all their pomposity and egotism who were about to stone the woman caught in adultery…go and sin no more.”

As the pandemic continues, Abdul-Mohan opined that God is sending a message for people to heed.

“Maybe God is calling us as Christians to go beyond the pew and pulpit to heighten our awareness of the tragedies unfolding before our eyes, to name the evil so rampant in our society and even in our families. We need to deepen our care for one another, that in the midst of interruptions, we never get weary doing good and bringing good news of great joy to all people.”

