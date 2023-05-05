Presbyterian Church moderator condemns school bomb hoax

News

Modertor of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Daniel Chance. FILE PHOTO – AYANNA KINSALE

MODERATOR of the Presbyterian Church (PCTT), the Rt Rev Daniel Chance has condemned the bomb threats last week which was e-mailed to over 50 schools.

The threats which were sent to primary, secondary and early childhood care facilities, threatened to use explosives to kill.

The situation forced students and staff to be evacuated from the buildings and the subsequent early closure of all schools, including Presbyterian-run schools.

Police officers and bomb-sniffing dogs accompanied by members of the TTPS Explosive Devices Unit, were called out to conduct extensive searches on school buildings.

No explosive devices were found and police are continuing investigations.

Contacted for comment, Chance said the e-mailed bomb threats were, “disruptive, heinous and mischievous acts.”

The newly-appointed moderator said the act, “demonstrated that the scourge of crime in TT continues to be a widespread issue which plagues our entire citizenry.

“As members of the synod of the PCTT, we issue and support a clarion call for all of us – mothers, fathers, children, leaders, and those in authority – I implore you, together, let us all actively pray for healing to take place in our sweet TT.”

Chance noted that for far too long, many sons and daughters have been lost to such monstrous acts.

“In fact, it would be remiss of me not to appeal to every single one of you, my fellow patriots, country men, and believers to stand and be our brother’s and sister’s keeper and to support our fellow institutions in executing their duties and upholding the rule of law.”

He quoted the scriptures of Isaiah 41:10, to remind citizens of Jesus’ call on them not to be fearful or dismayed, “for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”