“My name is Joel Paul Ramesh Balka­ran, and I grew up in Todd’s Road, cen­tral Trinidad. I have one old­er sis­ter who is in her fi­nal year of med­ical school at UWI. My mum is a pri­ma­ry school teacher, while my dad used to teach ter­tiary lev­el busi­ness ad­min­is­tra­tion but now runs a farm with the Min­istry of Agri­cul­ture.