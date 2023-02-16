Pres. Ali arrives for 44th CARICOM Heads of Govt Meeting in Bahamas

Black Immigrant Daily News

President Dr Irfaan Ali at opening ceremony

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is currently convening its Forty-Fourth (44th) Ordinary Meeting of Heads of Government in Nassau, Bahamas, from February 15 to February 17.

President Dr Irfaan Ali arrived in Atlantis, Bahamas on Wednesday to attend the opening ceremony of the meeting. President Ali is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd, the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Her Excellency Jane Miller and the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch.

Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis is presiding over the meeting.

Speaking at the opening of the ceremony, Secretary General of CARICOM, Dr Carla Barnett noted the importance of the meeting as the region celebrates the 50th anniversary of the community.

“This is the year when we commemorate the vision created, the courage had, and legacy left by those who went before us. It is the year when we renew our commitment to the community and enrich this unique legacy for those who will follow us. This meeting provides us with an opportunity to make long-lasting decisions for our people for the next fifty years and beyond,” Dr Barnett stated while addressing the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting will cover several new and recurring issues.

The CARICOM Single Market and Economy, Climate Change, including Climate Finance, Agriculture and Food Security, Security, and Health will again be in focus.

Reform of the global financial architecture will engage the Heads of Government, who will also receive a number of foreign guests to discuss political, economic and financial matters relevant to the Caribbean Community.

NewsAmericasNow.com