Pregnant woman gunned down in Todd’s Road

A 26-year-old pregnant woman was shot dead when she went to do a land transaction at Todd’s Road, Talparo on Wednesday.

Police said they found 26-year-old Rizanne Lucas dead in her car, a grey Toyota Aqua.

They said she was found by two men who went there to meet her.

The men called the police and officers of the Central Division went to the area with a district medical officer who declared Lucas dead.

Police found a bullet hole in the front passenger side window of the car and four spent shells.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III officers are continuing enquiries.