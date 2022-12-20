Pregnant mother of 6 to get house for Christmas

Black Immigrant Daily News

Works have begun on the plot of land at Bloomfield where the woman and her children will get their new house for Christmas

INews had published the story of a pregnant mother of six children who was seeking help to make life more comfortable for Christmas.

This struggling family’s Christmas wish will now come through, following the intervention of President Dr Irfaan Ali who has ordered that a new house be built for them.

The story caught the attention of the Guyanese Head of State who has since ordered that the woman, Rominia Benedict of Rotterdam Village East Bank Berbice, Region Six, get a new house for Christmas.

By Monday, arrangements were made through the Housing Ministry for a house lot to be donated to the mother and by evening, a contractor was given the task the ensure that a completed two-bedroom house is built before Christmas morning.

Works have only begun on the structure at a plot at Bloomfield. Construction is expected to continue nonstop until the house is completed.

NewsAmericasNow.com