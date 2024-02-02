Prank call about bomb in police station lands Chaguanas man in court

News

A man who made a prank call to the police about a bomb on the compound of the Freeport police station has been placed on a $2,000 bond to keep the peace and be on good behaviour for the next 12 months.

Leon Khan, 50, of Lime Head Road in Chase Village, Chaguanas, pleaded guilty before a Chaguanas magistrate on February 1, charged with misusing a telephone and making threats.

The police contended that at 4.33 pm on January 28, an anonymous person called the Command Centre, saying that there was a bomb at the Freeport police station and the officers should leave.

Cpl Nagassar, PCs Gaskin and Packette, and others investigated but found no explosive devices.

Further investigations, led by Insp Estrada, resulted in Khan’s arrest. Cpl Nagassar of Freeport police station laid the charge.

Khan admitted that the cell phone used belonged to him. He also admitted to making the call.