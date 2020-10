Days af­ter the bank fore­closed on the home be­long­ing to me­dia per­son­al­i­ty Er­rol Fa­bi­en and forced him to is­sue a na­tion­al ap­peal for fi­nan­cial help to save the premis­es which al­so hous­es Gayelle The Caribbean, a for­mer MP is ap­peal­ing to banks and oth­er fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions to be more le­nient as the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic con­tin­ues.