Praise for former MP’s dedication, service – MARLENE TOOK CARE OF HER PEOPLE

GOODBYE MARLENE: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley looks at a photo of former minister Marlene McDonald at her funeral on Friday at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain. – Ayanna Kinsale

FORMER Cabinet minister Marlene McDonald was fondly remembered for taking good care of the people around her – including her political colleagues and her constituents – by several people paying tribute at her funeral on Friday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, including the Prime Minister.

She had served as minister of public administration until she was fired amid questions over a grant to a loved one.

Setting the stage for the tributes from her political colleagues, McDonald’s brother Hartley Chevalier humorously recalled her as a younger sister taking charge of her older siblings.

“She was my little sister but behaved as though she was in charge of us all.

“We often complied with her because who could say no to Marlene?”

Chevalier said McDonald was a kind, caring soul, brilliant, driven, efficient, generous, funny and fun to be around.

“She brightened the lives of those who knew her.”

He said her leadership qualities had led her into politics, while her dedication to improving her constituents’ lives was what had kept her going.

Chevalier said everyone could attest to what a beautiful person McDonald was, inside and out.

He said she was a true servant of God who treated everyone she met with dignity and respect.

Saying McDonald dedicated her life to the service of her constituency and country, he said, “She would not have lived her life any other way.”

He said, “My sister was the best of us, and this world is less bright now that she has passed.

“Please keep her in your memory. Honour those memories by being of service to your community.”

Dr Rowley fondly recalled McDonald’s kindness to all around her, including politicians and constituents.

“Marlene believed that public service was honourable and that lives could be changed,” said Rowley.

He said upon her selection as candidate for MP, all she could talk about was what she would do for the people.

Rowley said McDonald was acquainted with everyone – from the chief justice to the mother lacking food. She had regarded children in her constituency as her children.

“Marlene was a most caring person.”

He recalled that when she became PNM deputy leader, she sat on the party’s screening committee to whose sittings she would always bring bags of snacks to feed fellow committee members.

“It got to the point where people would come to the screening hungry, waiting on Marlene to bring them something to eat.”

Saying public service was not easy, the PM said McDonald felt it was honourable and that she could make a difference, such that many families in her constituency benefited from having her as MP.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Supporters of former minister Marlene McDonald enjoying themselves as Desperadoes Steel Orchestra performs after McDonald’s funeral service at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain on Friday. – Ayanna Kinsale

Saying life has its ups and downs, he said McDonald had run the course and kept the faith to the benefit of the people of TT.

“We in the PNM know who she was. We mourn her loss. May she rest in peace.”

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings said he first met McDonald before she had entered politics but was general manager at Diego Martin Credit Union.

He recalled her political career as PNM deputy leader and Minister of Community Development, Housing, Public Utilities and Public Administration.

“Marlene was a true servant of the people.”

Cummings said some people might have considered McDonald naive but she had genuinely felt she could touch the lives of individuals who had gone the wrong way.

“She believed in the empowerment of the community.”

He said McDonald had helped people to get into business and to find jobs. He recalled her constituency office always had food hampers to share with needy constituents.

“Marlene, you will be missed.”

After the service, Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi told Newsday, “Marlene Mc Donald was a very passionate and well-prepared person.”

He recalled her role as opposition chief whip, ahead of the PNM’s return to government under Rowley, when he had been an opposition senator.

“She approached her parliamentary duties in opposition with vigour. She was a fantastic chief whip in those days.”

Al-Rawi praised McDonald’s work as an MP.

“She approached her constituency with passion. She really stood as an exemplar of what ministers who are MPs should do. She crossed many bridges.”

Al-Rawi said McDonald had come from a humble background, having then become an attorney.

“She distinguished herself in academia but she never lost her true roots. I’ll miss her dearly. I had great regard for her, great love for her.

“All that I can say is that she will be missed.”

Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, “My sojourn into politics is directly as a result of Ms McDonald.

“She has been an advisor, she has been a confidante, she has been a rock and an irreplaceable moment in Port of Spain South.”

Relating that she had left him with big shoes to fill as MP, Scotland said, “I will fill them to the best of my ability.”

Former minister of public utilities Robert Le Hunte told Newsday, “She was always a fighter and a person with a positive spirit and a person that was always willing to give back to her community.

“I’ve always said the PNM owes Marlene a debt of gratitude for the work she did in the party between 2010-2015.

“I am confident that without Marlene’s dedication, we would not have been able to come back. As a party, we owe her. The people of Laventille owe her.”

Le Hunte seemingly referred to controversy touching McDonald.

“In life, we always say, ‘Who are we?’ Just mortal people. Who is without sin cast the first stone.

“So, Marlene was a great person. Marlene was a friend. Marlene was one of the few people in politics I could say I have dined with, I have gone to her home, she has visited my home.

“In politics, you meet a lot of people. You have a lot of acquaintances, but there are few people to whom you could go, and you feel comfortable going home and sitting down and dining. Marlene was one of those people.”

Le Hunte said he and McDonald always discussed how they could lift not just her constituents but the poor people of TT.

“We always had those powerful conversations. I will always remember her for that. A really good friend.”

One commentator who opted to stay anonymous told Newsday, “I’m sorry she never got her day in court and a chance to clear her name.”

Mourners included Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam, Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein.

The service under Fr Martin Sirju included the songs Light Your Candle and My Way sung by calypsonians, including five past national monarchs – Winston “Gypsy” Peters, Karene Asche, Duane O’Connor, Devon Seale, and Ta’zyah O’Connor. Afterwards, Desperadoes Steel Orchestra played “When Will I See You Again?”