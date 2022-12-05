‘Power’ Stars Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo Squash Beef, It’s All Good

Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo have squashed their beef as the actors were recently spotted hugging it out.

In photos and videos shared over the weekend, the two actors were seen hanging out with cast member Michael Rainey Jr., and they all appeared in good spirits, with one photo showing Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo hugging. The three actors also appear to be shooting on an episode of The Crew Has It Podcast, where they are expected to clear the air and address the beef.

Michael Rainey Jr. also shared a snippet of the upcoming appearance where the two men shared a laugh and hug.

Last month, ‘Power’ producer 50 Cent reacted to the two Power Book actors beefing. The producer, although finding the whole thing amusing, also asked that the two actors, who are the only two main Caucasian actors in the series, to make up.

The beef was noticeable at 50 Cent’s Tycoon event in Houston, Texas, recently, where the men appeared to ignore each other. Tensions continued with the younger of the two, Gianni, who plays actor Brayden in ‘Power’ calling out Joseph, who plays ‘Tommy.’

“You pressed? I would be too,” Gianni had said- “some ppl just insecure [shrugging and crying emoji].”

He continued in an Instagram Story, “[I’ve] shown nothing but love for the ppl before me. I respect 50 way too much to do that.”

Gianni later shared a screenshot of a comment where Joseph appeared to shade him.

“Listen I was gonna leave this s**t alone but ppl Keep sending me this and this dude just straight up telling lies. It’s not ‘all good’, I asked him in the elevator what his deal was with me cause he’s been doing this sit for years when I’ve shown nothing but respect and love .. he kept just saying he doesn’t f**k with me. Nothing was resolved. Stop spreading lies cause people are pressing you about your saltiness,” he said in a lengthy post.

50 Cent, however, wanted the actors to shut things down. It’s good that the two actors made peace as 50 Cent heads to a new network with his TV shows.