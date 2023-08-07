Power outages disrupt business in Port of Spain

News

Frederick Street in Port of Spain.

Power outages in Port of Spain on Monday morning led to several businesses having to close.

Speaking with Newsday, several businesses along Frederick and Duke Street said they had no electricity between 8 and 9.30 am this morning.

“We had to close our business for over an hour as the point-of-sale machine was down. Also, the place was dark and unsafe for customers to walk around,” one business attendant said.

At 11 am, business along Pembroke Street ground to a halt as electricity was cut for about an hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.