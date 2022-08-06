Power outage hits Trinidad

News

TTEC head office in Port of Spain. – File photo

Several areas across Trinidad had no electricity on Saturday morning while Tobago remains unaffected. The TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) said these outages, which began around 9 am, were caused by a fault in its systems that affected one of the generating plants.

In a release, it said the commission is in talks with the power producer to determine the problem and an estimated time for restoration. It added that another update will be given at 11 am.

The areas affected are: San Francique, Beetham, Santa Cruz, Penco Lands, Cumuto, St Joseph, Arima, Toco, Tacarigua, Diego Martin, West Moorings, San Raphael and Penal.